England winger Anthony Gordon sports grazed chin in Euro's training after falling off bike
England's Anthony Gordon has been sporting a noticeable graze on his chin during training after falling off his bike.
The 23-year-old made his major tournament debut as a late substitute in the 0-0 draw with Slovenia on Tuesday, which confirmed the Euro 2020 runners-up as Group C winners.
Eyebrows were raised when Gordon turned up to training two days later with a gash on his chin, as well as cuts on his hands and legs, which it turns out occurred when a recovery session went off track.
Several players went on a bike ride as part of their recovery on Wednesday, with the Newcastle United winger hitting the deck on the tracks at their Blankenhain basecamp.
England defender Marc Guehi said Gordon's crash had become the butt of jokes in the England camp.
“He fell off his bike," he explained. "The boys went out on a bike ride.
“I actually wasn’t there. I heard about it and I was actually talking to him, but not paying attention to him.
“Then he turned around and I saw that massive gash on his chin.
“But he’s OK, he’s OK, but he just fell off his bike. It’s been a bit of a joke in camp but he’s doing well.”
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...