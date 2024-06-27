England's Anthony Gordon has been sporting a noticeable graze on his chin during training after falling off his bike.

The 23-year-old made his major tournament debut as a late substitute in the 0-0 draw with Slovenia on Tuesday, which confirmed the Euro 2020 runners-up as Group C winners.

Eyebrows were raised when Gordon turned up to training two days later with a gash on his chin, as well as cuts on his hands and legs, which it turns out occurred when a recovery session went off track.

Several players went on a bike ride as part of their recovery on Wednesday, with the Newcastle United winger hitting the deck on the tracks at their Blankenhain basecamp.

Anthony Gordon and Jude Bellingham during a training session at the England camp in Germany. Credit: PA

England defender Marc Guehi said Gordon's crash had become the butt of jokes in the England camp.

“He fell off his bike," he explained. "The boys went out on a bike ride.

“I actually wasn’t there. I heard about it and I was actually talking to him, but not paying attention to him.

“Then he turned around and I saw that massive gash on his chin.

“But he’s OK, he’s OK, but he just fell off his bike. It’s been a bit of a joke in camp but he’s doing well.”

