A 12-year-old boy has been left with a bleed on the brain and multiple fractures after a collision on Teesside.

The boy was riding an electric scooter on Kindersley Street in North Ormesby, in the direction Maltby Street, when he was involved in a collision with a black Volkswagen Touareg.

The car was travelling along Maltby Street towards Macbean Street when it collided with the scooter at the junction.

Police say the driver then left the scene.

The child was taken to hospital with a fracture to his skull, an open wound to his head, a bleed on the brain, a fractured collar bone, fractured right knee, fractured left leg and lacerations to his right leg.

Cleveland Police are now urging the driver or anyone who has information which could help with their enquiries to contact them on 101, quoting reference SE24118032.

They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who might have CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage.

