Business minister Kevin Hollinrake said he had put a bet on the Conservatives to win the election, but gambling on the result in Thirsk and Malton, where he is a candidate, would be “wrong”.

Asked whether he had bet on a Tory victory, Mr Hollinrake said: “Yes, I did. Not my seat, I think that would be wrong.”

He added: “This situation has definitely opened up a debate that we should have a proper debate about and decide whether it’s right or wrong that people have a bet on things they are involved in.”

The comments come amid a gambling scandal which has consumed the election campaign for the last week.

A number of people connected to the Prime Minister are accused of placing bets on the date of the election.

Meanwhile, the Labour Party has also suspended a candidate being investigated for a bet he placed that Conservatives would win in the seat he is contesting.

The other candidates for the Thirsk and Malton seat are:

Lisa Banes - Labour

Luke Martin John Brownlee - Yorkshire Party

Steve Mason - Liberal Democrats

Richard George McLane - Green Party

Mark Robinson - Reform UK

