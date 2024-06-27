Business minister Kevin Hollinrake admits betting on Tory election win - but not on his seat
Business minister Kevin Hollinrake said he had put a bet on the Conservatives to win the election, but gambling on the result in Thirsk and Malton, where he is a candidate, would be “wrong”.
Asked whether he had bet on a Tory victory, Mr Hollinrake said: “Yes, I did. Not my seat, I think that would be wrong.”
He added: “This situation has definitely opened up a debate that we should have a proper debate about and decide whether it’s right or wrong that people have a bet on things they are involved in.”
The comments come amid a gambling scandal which has consumed the election campaign for the last week.
A number of people connected to the Prime Minister are accused of placing bets on the date of the election.
Meanwhile, the Labour Party has also suspended a candidate being investigated for a bet he placed that Conservatives would win in the seat he is contesting.
The other candidates for the Thirsk and Malton seat are:
Lisa Banes - Labour
Luke Martin John Brownlee - Yorkshire Party
Steve Mason - Liberal Democrats
Richard George McLane - Green Party
Mark Robinson - Reform UK
