Crews still on scene of large warehouse fire at Port of Tyne

Fire crews remain on the scene of a large warehouse blaze at Tyne Dock on South Tyneside.

The Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service were called to the tenanted warehouse at the Port of Tyne at 2.13pm on Wednesday 26 June.

The service confirmed on Thursday that crews were still on site in South Shields as they continued to tackle the smouldering fire.

Investigations are underway to establish the cause.

Firefighters on an aerial ladder platform at the height of the blaze at the Port of Tyne. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

A spokesperson for the service said: “Our crews have remained onsite at Tyne Dock to continue their firefighting actions throughout the night.

“We currently have two fire appliances and an aerial ladder platform at the scene of the incident.

“The exact cause of the fire is still to be determined, and any necessary investigations will be delivered once the incident has been brought to a full close.

“We are now classing the incident as a smouldering fire but with continuing activity on-site there could be the chance of some clouds of smoke re-appearing later in the day."

The fire service is continuing to urge people to keep windows and doors closed.

