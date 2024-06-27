Man dies after alleged stabbing in Stockton

A man has died after an alleged stabbing in Stockton.

Officers responded to reports of an incident on Wrensfield Road shortly before 6.40pm on Wednesday 26 June.

The 23-year-old victim was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries a short time later.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder shortly after the incident and remains in custody.

Cleveland Police say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

An increased police presence will be in place at the scene while investigations continue.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is being asked to come forward, contacting Cleveland Police directly on 101 quoting reference number SE24120393.

