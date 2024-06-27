Former Newcastle United owner and long-time Conservative donor Sir John Hall is endorsing Reform UK.

Speaking during Nigel Farage's rally on Wearside on Thursday (27 June), Sir John told ITV Tyne Tees that the Tories “are not representing my views” and Reform will “fight for my English rights and customs”.

He added that he "doesn’t join parties, but will donate to Reform".

Sir John has donated more than £500,000 to the Tories and helped fund Theresa May’s 2017 election.

“I’m a disillusioned Conservative,” he explained, adding: “I just feel in these latter years, they’ve let me down.”

