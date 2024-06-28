England Test Cricket captain Ben Stokes has been passing on his skills to the next generation at a school in Newcastle.

The Durham cricketer taught a PE class at Hawthorn Primary School as part of a programme to get more children from state schools -particularly in deprived areas - playing the sport.

He told ITV Tyne Tees: "The more that can be done to give opportunities to schools, to clubs, to younger people to be able to access the sport. That's what needs to be done.

"It's a great way for kids to learn a lot about themselves as well. Who knows, if the opportunities are given to them they might decide they want to join a club and realise they're actually quite good at it."

Headteacher Jane Dube said: "It's not a sport that they've done in our community but through this community sport the children can now access it.

"Some of the children that have started in school have now found that love and interest and are now taking part in clubs outside of school as well."

One young participant said: "It's been pretty fun to learn a new sport because I never knew cricket was actually a sport until the start of year three."

Another added: "It's not just about doing it for yourself. You can also cheer for your team."

The scheme is funded by the English Cricket Board through the charity Chance to Shine and targets schools where at least 40% of pupils are on free school meals.

About 4,000 schools across the country have benefitted from the free sessions.

