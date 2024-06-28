Police are appealing for information after a Jack Russell terrier and her puppies were stolen from a farm.

Four-year-old Tinkerbell and her three nine-week-old puppies were stolen from Manor Farm, in Cowpen Bewley near Billingham.

Police said Tinkerbell was dumped nearby and was able to make her way home with minor injuries but the puppies are still missing.

One puppy is female – described as brindle with white on her chest and the other two puppies are brindle males with white paws.

The incident happened overnight between Monday 24 June and Tuesday 25 June.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch, and are particularly interested in a silver-coloured van which was seen around 11pm on Monday 24 June in Cowpen Bewley village.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Richard Davidson at Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 119377.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.

