A man has been charged with murder after a man was stabbed in Stockton.

A 28 year-old man is due to appear before Teesside Magistrates' Court later today (Friday 28 June).

It follows the death of a 23-year-old man, who is yet to be named by police, on Wednesday 26 June.

Police said he had suffered serious injuries in an incident in Wrensfield Road, Stockton at about 6:40pm.

He was taken to hospital, where he died a short time later.

Officers are continuing to make inquiries in the area and are appealing for any CCTV, dash cam or other footage to be given to them. Footage can be uploaded to their website.Anyone who may have witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken to police is asked to contact Cleveland Police by dialling 101, quoting reference number SE24120393.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…