A pedestrian was left with serious injuries following a suspected hit-and-run in North Tyneside.

The man, who is in his 30s, was injured after he was reportedly hit by a vehicle in Wallsend.

It was reported that a white Dacia Duster was travelling eastbound onto the Coast Road from Churchill Street when the incident happened at about 6pm on Thursday 13 June.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

The driver of the vehicle initially failed to stop at the scene, and the Dacia was found abandoned a short while after on the A19.

Officers from Northumbria Police’s Roads Policing Unit have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the collision – and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

They are particularly keen to understand the moments leading up to the collision and would like to hear from motorists who were driving in the area at the time, and any witnesses who may have dashcam footage or CCTV.

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with Northumbria Police by sending a private message on social media, visiting the live chat on their website or by completing a crime update form.

People can also call 101, quoting crime reference NP-20240613-0903.

