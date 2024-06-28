The family of a 23-year-old who died following a suspected stabbing on Teesside, have paid tribute to him saying he had a 'heart of gold and cheeky humour.'

Lloyd Donkin died in hospital after suffering serious injuries in the alleged incident on Wrensfield Road in Stockton on Wednesday 26 June.

In a statement, Mr Donkin's family said: “Lloyd’s life was stolen, our lives are shattered.

“The family can only keep the beauty of him, his heart of gold, cheeky humour and love, within our hearts now.

“He will never be forgotten, and our family will never be the same without him.”

Police said he had suffered serious injuries during the incident which is thought to have happened at about 6:40pm.

He was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

A 28-year-old man appeared before Teesside Magistrates on Friday charged with murder and will appear before Teesside Crown Court next week.

Officers are continuing to make inquiries in the area and are appealing for any CCTV, dash cam or other footage to be given to them.

Footage can be uploaded to their website. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken to police is asked to contact Cleveland Police by dialling 101, quoting reference number SE24120393.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.

