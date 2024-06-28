A man who brutally stabbed his victim twice in his own living room has been jailed.

Dean Morris was found guilty of carrying out the attack in Newcastle on 18 July last year.

The victim was stabbed in his neck and leg and had to barricade himself in the living room of the property in Hawthorne Terrace, Elswick until emergency services arrived.

Morris remained at the scene and was arrested when officers arrived.

The 42-year-old, of Kidland Close, Ashington, who has previous convictions for assault and robbery, was found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent at Newcastle Crown Court in March following a three-day trial.

On Friday, June 20, he was sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment at the same court, along with a further five years on licence.

Detective Constable Adam Nicol, of Northumbria Police, said: “Violence of any kind has no place in our communities, and we are pleased that Morris is now beginning a lengthy term in custody.

“The victim was subjected to a savage attack in his own home, and Morris’ actions could easily have had fatal consequences.

“This case is the latest example of how we will do everything in our power to put offenders before the courts and to secure effective justice against them.”

