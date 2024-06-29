A series of special activities were held in Redcar to mark Armed Forces Day on Saturday 29 June.

The event opened at 10:30am with a parade of military personnel, both past and present, on Redcar High Street.

The high street also hosted a range of stalls for military and local charities like the Sea Cadets, the Rotary Club and the Royal British Legion.

Live musicians, like the singers Lipsticks Vintage Trio and the ukulele group Stokesley Strummers, kept crowds entertained.

Cadets joined the Lipstick Vintage Trio to dance along with them. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

There were more traditional performances of military pipes and drums, as well as cadet drill displays.

Refreshments were available throughout the day with proceeds going towards military charities.

The event was organised by Redcar & Cleveland Borough Council in partnership with Royal British Legion Redcar Branch and Rotary Club.

Mayor of Redcar and Cleveland, Cllr Neil Bendelow, said: “This is a fantastic event and has an incredible turnout every year. It’s a great way to show the armed forces our pride and appreciation, while spending quality time with family and friends."

The event celebrated military personnel of the past, present and future. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Eric Howden BEM, Chairman of Redcar Branch Royal British Legion, said: “Armed Forces Day is a day to remember and celebrate our troops from all the services, past, present, and future.

“Our past are those who can’t be with us because some made the ultimate sacrifice, others have gone naturally to join their comrades, plus, of course, our veterans who come together on the day to remember and support.

“The present are those still in service in whatever capacity throughout the world, some although not in a battle zone but are on standby in case they are needed, they too could be our future along with the cadet forces expected on the day, all willing to serve their King and country.

“I thank everyone who have given their time and effort to make this a great family and fun day.”

