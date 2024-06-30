Police on Teesside are searching for the owner of an XL Bully dog that was found wandering the streets alone.

Shortly before 9.15am on Sunday 30 June, police received a call from a member of the public stating they had found the dog wandering along Brandon Close, in Billingham.

Officers say the dog is now safely at a secure premises and are urging the public to assist in enquiries to find the owner.

A statement from the force said: "If you have information on who the dog belongs too, or you are its owner, please contact Cleveland Police as soon as possible on 101 quoting reference number 123113".

