A horse trainer, born on Northumberland Plate day 72 years ago, has achieved his career-long ambition by having one of his horses win the race.

Brian Ellison was present at Newcastle Racecourse on Saturday as his horse Onesmoothoperator emerged victorious to claim the £150,000 prize.

Ellison was born in Newcastle on plate day in 1952 and has now cemented his place in the event's folklore.

He headed up a team of proud Geordies and had known jockey Connor Beasley since the rider was young.

Onesmoothoperator crosses the finish line to win the Northumberland Plate. Credit: PA

“I’ve been wanting to win it for a long time and we knew we had him right," Ellison said. “I don’t think it’s sunk in yet. I thought we’d won it with Seamour one year (2016), when he went clear and got caught, and we’ve come here trying to win it before and been disappointed.

“It’s always in the back of your mind that you’re going to get disappointed and it hasn’t sunk in that we’ve won it, but it’s fantastic.

“Connor used to come to mine to ride when he was a baby, as his mum and dad worked for me. We go back a long way.

“I’m from here and have got a lot of connections here and a lot of family and friends. It’s great for the north and great for Newcastle – it’s a great race to be in.

“It’s got to be (the best day of my training career). Everyone says ‘you’ve got to win the Plate’ and it’s nice to get the monkey off your back.”

A 12-1 shot before the race, Onesmoothoperator eased through to the front and comfortably beat 40-1 outsider Evaluation by two and a half lengths.

Ellison and Beasley celebrate their win after the race. Credit: PA

“It’s a dream come true, to be honest," said jockey Beasley. " It’s obviously a race Brian always wanted to win and I’ve known him since I was a young child.

“I wouldn’t ride very often for Brian, so it was a privilege to be on board in a race that is very highly regarded on his calendar and it’s a fantastic training performance really.

“He gave me some spin round there, he travelled lovely and if anything he’s probably got to the front too soon. He had nothing to carry him, but when I did ask him the question, he was electric to the line.

“I’m over the moon for Brian and the team. This race has been on the agenda for a long time and I’m honoured to do the job for him.”

Winning owner Patrick Boyle also hails from the Newcastle area and could not contain his delight after the race.

“It’s a big thrill, it’s the biggest race in the north east and I’m from just round the corner," he said. “He travelled brilliant and we knew the horse was in great form. He has to come off a strong pace and he did. Fair play to Brian and the team, they’re the guys that do it all.

“I think we’ll have a celebration tonight. Brian is a great friend and he’s got family here. It means a lot for him and I’m delighted.”

Over 20,000 people attended the Northumberland Plate weekend. Credit: PA

Over 20,000 people attended Newcastle Racecourse over the three day event which the Plate headlined.

Paul Elliott, Executive Director at the racecourse, toasted the success of the event as he passed on his own praise to Ellison, Beasley and Boyle.

"It was brilliant," he said. "I think you can tell from the crowd's reaction on Saturday. The cheer was louder than usual.

"He is a big supporter of the track so I'm really pleased for him and I know how much he wanted it.

"Local trainer, local owner and local jockey as well so that's brilliant for us in Newcastle so we thank them for their support."

