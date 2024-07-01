Hundreds of security guards at Job Centres across the region have gone on strike.

The week-long walkout of workers across Yorkshire and the North East started on Monday 1 July as a pay dispute escalates.

The guards are employed by private outsourcing giant G4S.

The GMB Union said in a statement: "The workers do a difficult, dangerous job; and GMB research shows more than 80% regularly suffer abuse, including being savaged in the neck by dogs, punched, attacked with screwdrivers and customers behaving ‘like wild animals'".

Last month, picket lines had been put in place at Newcastle, Middlesbrough and York. They joined 1,400 guards across the UK who were taking part in the two-day industrial action.

However, further industrial action was confirmed after pay disputes escalated.

The GMB Union claims that 90% of the guards who are employed by G4S are only earning minimum wage.

G4S says they have offered a pay increase which is both above minimum wage and inflation.

Eamon O’Hearn, the GMB National Officer, said: “It’s not rocket science – if the DWP and G4S want to end this dispute, make sure these guards are paid enough to live on.

“G4S has been handed millions by the Government, yet our members can barely afford to feed their families. The work they do is hard; they are attacked with alarming regularity just for doing their job.

“The least they expect is to be paid a proper wage.”

Security officers will walk out from Monday 1 July – Saturday 6 July.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…