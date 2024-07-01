A man has died after a black Audi A4 left a road in Northumberland and collided with a tree.

The 25-year-old driver was treated at the scene of the crash, which happened in the Wark area at about 9:15pm on Sunday 30 June, but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The man's next of kin have been made aware and are being supported by specially-trained officers from Northumbria Police.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward following the incident, which happened on a road close to Wark Bridleway.

Sergeant Ben Rutherford, from Northumbria Police’s Roads Policing Unit, said: “First and foremost are thoughts are firmly with the family and loved ones of the man who has sadly passed away.

“We will offer them any support we can at this devastating time.

“A full investigation into the collision is now underway by our officers as we look to ascertain exactly what happened in the collision.

“I would urge anyone who may have information regarding what took place – no matter how insignificant you think it may be – to contact us.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have dash cam footage in the moments leading up to the incident which could assist our enquiries.”

Anyone with information about the incident can get in touch with Northumbria Police by sending a private message on social media, visiting the live chat on the force website or by going to the ‘Report’ section of the website.

For those unable to contact police this way, call 101, quoting log number NP-20240630-1121.

