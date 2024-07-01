Newcastle United have sold promising youngsters Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh as they seek to comply with Premier League spending rules.

The duo have joined Nottingham Forest and Brighton respectively with the deals reportedly worth more than £60million collectively.

The club have also completed some incomings with Greek goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos joining from Forest. Former Birmingham goalkeeper John Ruddy has also signed after his contract at the Midlands side expired while Lewis Hall has made his loan move from Chelsea permanent.

In a further development, the Press Association reports that the Magpies have agreed a compensation deal with Manchester United for former Sporting Director Dan Ashworth allowing him to end his gardening leave and start work with the Red Devils immediately, further boosting Newcastle's accounts.

It had been widely reported that Newcastle faced flouting the Premier League's profit and sustainablity rules (PSR). Clubs are only allowed to post losses of £105million over three years and face punishments including points deductions if they fall foul.

Newcastle risked breaching the Premier League spending rules if they did not sell players. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

A host of Newcastle players, including Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak, had been linked with the exit door as club officials raced to meet Sunday's reporting deadline.

The club were reluctant to part with both Anderson and Minteh but it is hoped their departures will allow the club to comply with the spending rules. However, the club may have to wait until January for confirmation over if they have avoided a sanction.

In the meantime, more transfer business is expected at St James' Park as Eddie Howe seeks to strengthen his squad.

In addition to Vlachodimos, Ruddy and Hall, the Magpies have already completed a deal for former Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly with the 25-year-old having his first official day as a Newcastle player on Monday after signing a pre-contract agreement.

Further defensive additions are expected while Howe may also seek to improve his options up front and out wide.

The club will hope to have any new recruits signed up in time for the start the Premier League campaign with the Magpies due to take on Southampton on Saturday 17 August.

