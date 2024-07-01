Police have launched an investigation after a video appearing to show an England supporter taking a white substance in a fan zone went viral online.

In the footage, it looks like the man sniffed something after England scored a goal against Slovakia in the fan zone at Newcastle's Times Square in the Euros match on Sunday 30 June.

A clip appeared on social media and has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times since last night.

Northumbria Police confirmed they are aware of the footage and are appealing to members of the public to contact them with any information.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We have been made aware of footage circulating on social media of a male appearing to take a substance while in Newcastle’s Times Square yesterday (Sunday) evening.

“Enquiries into the footage are ongoing and anyone with information should send us a DM via social media or use the live chat function on our website.

“Alternatively, use the crime update form page of the website.

"If you can't contact us this way, call 101.

"Please quote log number NP-20240701-0387."

England beat Slovakia 2-1 following extra time thanks to goals from Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane.

