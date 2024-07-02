A dog has been shot dead by police in York after a member of public and officer were bitten.

North Yorkshire Police were called after a man was reportedly bitten by an Akita dog inside a property on Hope Street at 11:24am on Tuesday 2 July.

The force said officers attended and attempted to contain the dog before it escaped out of the property and was running loose on nearby streets.

A police officer was also bitten by the dog while trying to catch it.

A force spokesperson said: "A police firearm was used to dispatch the animal to protect members of the public and bring the incident to a safe conclusion.

"The member of the public and police officer who were bitten are both receiving treatment in hospital.

"An investigation is underway."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...