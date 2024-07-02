Dog on loose shot dead by police in York after biting officer and member of public
A dog has been shot dead by police in York after a member of public and officer were bitten.
North Yorkshire Police were called after a man was reportedly bitten by an Akita dog inside a property on Hope Street at 11:24am on Tuesday 2 July.
The force said officers attended and attempted to contain the dog before it escaped out of the property and was running loose on nearby streets.
A police officer was also bitten by the dog while trying to catch it.
A force spokesperson said: "A police firearm was used to dispatch the animal to protect members of the public and bring the incident to a safe conclusion.
"The member of the public and police officer who were bitten are both receiving treatment in hospital.
"An investigation is underway."
