A complete set of Keep Calm, Carry On posters will go under the hammer at auction for what could be the first time.

The poster was one of three motivational designs created by the government's Ministry of Information before the outbreak of the Second World War.

It was held in reserve for the most severe crises but despite the Blitz it was never displayed publicly. Eventually, nearly all of the 2.5million posters produced were pulped down to be reused.

The slogan went unnoticed before one of the original posters was discovered by the owners of Barter Books, in Alnwick.

Copies of the posters were widely sold by the shop, going on to become a national and international hit.

The posters are set to go under the hammer at the Anderson and Garland auction house in Newcastle. Credit: Anderson and Garland

Now a complete set of three posters are set to go under the hammer at Anderson and Garland auctioneers in Newcastle.

It is thought to be the first time that an original set of all three sizes have been offered together.

Fred Wyrley-Birch, director at Anderson and Garland said: “The three “Keep Calm” posters, which to the best of our knowledge have never before appeared as a complete set at auction, encapsulate a pivotal moment in British history and stand as an inspiring message from the past.”

The posters measure 38 x 25.5cm, 50.5 x 38cm and 75 x 50.5cm. It is estimated the smallest poster could fetch up to £1,200, the middle up to £2,000, while the largest could reach up to £3,000.

They were previously the property of a policeman who was based in Suffolk just after the war ended.

