Julia Barthram was at Roseberry Topping as the helicopter airlift got underway

One hundred tonnes of stone are being airlifted to the summit of Roseberry Topping to repair damage on the famous landmark.

The stone will be used to repair paths up the iconic hill which can be seen for miles around Teesside and North Yorkshire.

Over time, people walking up the hill have worn away grass and vegetation. The exposed soil is at the mercy of the elements and with increasing weather extremes, the rain forms channels that deepen and deepen.

Paths now form visible scars on the landscape.

Paths to the top can now be seen scarring the landscape Credit: National Trust Images/Andrew Davies

"Huge erosion scars that have already damaged the landscape and have already damaged the life that's up there," said Gail Buzzard, general manager for National Trust North Yorkshire and Tees Valley.

"We are losing significant plant life and we're losing important species for nature."

"What we're trying to do is get people back to a more accessible path, so they can safely enjoy it with their families but equally we can protect the landscape."

Helicopters will make around 100 journeys, carrying a tonne of stone to the top in each load.

The helicopter will airlift 100 tonnes of stone to the summit of Roseberry Topping Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

"The helicopter will simply come in, these bags'll be hooked up and flown up to the top," Joel Brookfield, North York Moors National Park Authority told ITV Tyne Tees.

"It takes about two minutes and makes absolutely light work of what would otherwise be an incredibly difficult task to take these to the top."

The repair work is a joint project between the National Trust and National Park.

Over the next six months the main path to the summit will be closed for repair.

Diversions will be in place to allow walkers to reach the top using other paths.

As people spread out to find an easier path, the damage spreads

Over the coming years, it is hoped that all 10 of the paths around Roseberry Topping will be repaired.

"Roseberry Topping is culturally important to many people in the north," added Gail Buzzard.

"Culturally it goes back to people worshipping Odin here, it's got some really important archeology and the flora and fauna is really significant.

"It's a rite of passage to climb Roseberry Topping and we just want to look after it so families and generations of the future can also do the same."

