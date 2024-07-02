Work to repair fire damage to the Saltburn Cliff Tramway is ongoing but there is still "a bit to go" before the attraction can reopen.

The landmark has been closed since January when it suffered "extensive damage" in a fire thought to be caused by an electrical issue.

No one was injured in the incident, which occurred while the landmark was closed for winter maintenance, but there was serious damage to the building and operating equipment, especially the electrical pump room.

A full electrical rewire has now been completed while decorators have been in to fix the cosmetic damage.

However, there is still plenty of work to do before it can reopen to visitors, with a new control system to be finished and safety checks still needing to be carried out.

A statement, released via the attraction's Facebook page, said: "A full electrical rewire has been done, the windows have been glazed and the decorators are in.

"We still have a bit to go until we can open - we need to wait for the new control system to be finished and installed, and we still need to carry out all the safety checks - but we are trying our best to get the attraction back open as soon as possible.

"We thank everyone for their patience, we can't wait to welcome you back."

