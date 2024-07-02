Sunderland youngster Chris Rigg has commited his future to the club after signing his first professional contract.

The England Under-17 captain enjoyed a breakout campaign last season, making 22 appearances and becoming Sunderland's youngest ever goalscorer.

The 17-year-old contract was set to expire over the summer and he was linked with a host of Premier League clubs, including fierce rivals Newcastle United, but he has now put an end to the speculation by signing a new three year deal.

Chris Rigg scored on his league debut against Southampton last season. Credit: PA

“I am absolutely buzzing, to be honest," he told the Sunderland club website after the deal was agreed. "It is a proud moment for myself and my family to be signing my first professional contract at a club like Sunderland.

"I have been dying to sign it for almost a year now. I want to develop as a player and improve as a person – and I believe this is the best place for me to do that.

"All the staff have been unbelievable with me throughout my journey at the Academy of Light, but there are still so many improvements I can make. The hard work starts now, but I am looking forward to making many more memories representing this club.”

The news comes as another major boost to Sunderland following the recent appointment of new manager Régis Le Bris.

“I’m delighted for Chris, who has always communicated to us that Sunderland is where he wants to be," Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman said. "Chris’ talent, and more recently his performances within the first team, made interest and speculation inevitable, and it is a testament to all behind the scenes that he has committed his future to our club.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...