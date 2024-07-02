Three people have been taken to hospital after a car collided with an ambulance.

Police were called to the collision on Ladgate Lane, in Middlesbrough, at around 2:40am on Tuesday.

A Peugeot 208 was reported to have struck pedestrian barriers before colliding with the patient transport ambulance.

A 62-year-old man, who was a passenger in the ambulance, suffered fractured ribs and was taken to James Cook University Hospital.

A 44-year-old man, also travelling in the ambulance, suffered a wound to his knee and received hospital treatment.

The driver of the car was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst under the influence of alcohol and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He was also taken to hospital for treatment.

Any witnesses to the incident are asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number SE24124397 or report any information online.

