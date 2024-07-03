Police are appealing for witnesses after a car was "driven into a shop in Sunderland before being set on fire".

Northumbria Police officers were called to Tan Solo on Ryhope Road in Sunderland at around 11.15pm on Monday.

The silver car appeared to have been reversed through the shop's front shutters before it was set alight.

Nobody was injured in the incident but the shop and neighbouring properties suffered significant damage.

Police have now called on anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Det Const Andy Benjamin, of Northumbria Police, said: "This is clearly a serious incident and I’m now appealing for anyone who may have information to assist our investigation to get in touch."In particular, we want to hear from anyone about vehicles matching the image leaving the scene, or anybody who sees anything else of interest on CCTV or ring doorbells.

"Your information, no matter how insignificant you feel it may be, could be crucial to our enquiries.”Anyone who can assist with the investigation is asked to contact Northumbria Police by sending a private message on social media, visiting the live chat on the force website or completing a crime update form, quoting the crime reference NP-20240701-1251.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...