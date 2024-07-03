Police are seeking to identify a man in connection with an incident where an ambulance was allegedly vandalised.

An investigation is ongoing into the incident which was reported at around 10pm on Thursday 8 February in the Albion Road area of North Shields.

It is alleged that an offender used spray paint to deface an ambulance belonging to the North East Ambulance Service.

Enquiries remain ongoing into the incident, and officers have identified a man they would like to speak to.

He was in the area at the time of the offence and it is thought he could have information that can assist officers.

North East Ambulance Service chief operating officer, Stephen Segasby said: “Vandalising an emergency ambulance is wholly unacceptable. Damage of any nature impacts our service by taking emergency resources off the road which ultimately affects patient safety.

“This incident resulted in the vehicle being off the road to repair for five days.

“We would urge anyone with information about this incident to contact the police immediately and help us bring those responsible to justice.”

Anyone with any information is urged to get in touch with Northumbria Police by sending a private message on social media, visiting the live chat on their website or by completing a crime update form. Alternatively, you can call 101, quoting the crime reference 015791C/24.

