Katie Cole caught up with Lyla O'Donovan after her VIP tea party at Buckingham Palace

An eleven-year-old living with a rare brain tumour says it was "amazing" chatting books and TikTok at a private tea party with the Queen.

Lyla O'Donovan, from Catterick, in North Yorkshire, was one of two children invited to a party by Queen Camilla after missing out on the official Buckingham Palace Garden Party in May because she was in hospital.

The schoolgirl was diagnosed with a brain tumour when she was just three years old and has gone on to raise awareness about the condition - and hundreds of thousands of pounds for other poorly children.

Lyla O'Donovan enjoys a tea party with Queen Camilla Credit: The Royal Family

She said it was an "amazing day" as they enjoyed cake and sandwiches with the crusts cut off, as well as a ride in a horse and carriage.

The schoolgirl also got to chat to Queen Camilla about TikTok.

"She was nice," Lyla told ITV Tyne Tees. "She talked about books and how her grandchildren have TikTok and how she has to take their phone off them sometimes because they want to do TikTok."

Lyla O'Donovan was invited to the tea party with Queen Camilla and nine-year-old Tony Hudgell. Credit: The Royal Family

But Lyla said it was her younger brother Henry who stole the show when he met the Queen.

She said: "He kneeled down to her like a knight and then did a backflip and then he said to her 'can you play hide and seek with me?' and she told him to go and climb the tree. I was just laughing."

Lyla's dad Paul also attended the tea party and said it was an unforgettable day.

Lyla O'Donovan said her brother Henry stole the show at the palace. Credit: Family handout

"It was brilliant and they made them feel so much at ease," he said.

"We've always lived for the moment with Lyla and tried to create so many memories since she was diagnosed and this one is probably up there - if not the most magical memory that she could probably have."

Lyla was invited to Buckingham Palace with nine-year-old Tony Hudgell who was presented with his British Empire Medal [BEM] following his nomination in the 2024 New Year Honours.

Tony, who co-founded the Tony Hudgell Foundation, was the youngest-ever recipient of a New Year Honour in December when he was awarded the BEM for services to the prevention of child abuse.

