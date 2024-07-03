New Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris has hailed the "incredible opportunity" to take over the reins at the Black Cats.

The Frenchman was appointed as the club's head coach last month after a search for a new boss that took more than 100 days.

He has had the opportunity to work with his new charges for the first time this week as the start of pre-season training got underway. And hevwas formally introduced to the media on Wednesday 3 July.

"This opportunity is incredible for me," he said, when asked what had brought him to Wearside. "The fans and the environment around the club is very exciting.

"To begin with it was a question of project. If I want to express myself and be the best version of me, I needed to find that project that was in line with that idea.

"So when I had this opportunity it fits really well. It wasn't an objective to be at a prestigious club but that's what it is here."

Le Bris joins Sunderland after two years as Lorient head coach. Credit: PA

Le Bris admitted the time Sunderland's head coach hunt took was not perfect but "the ideal situation never happens" in football.

He also confirmed he would not be bringing his own backroom staff with him, with the club currently conducting an interview process to fill those roles.

He also conceded he did not know how long it would take to for the squad to adopt his style of play but he had a clear plan of what he hoped to achieve.

"The first target is the style of play in order to win," he explained. "We know that we need some steps to achieve this.

"So the improvements, the mentality, the willingness to improve is also the most important thing.

"I want to feel the energy - I want to feel the willingness to be a team. If the mentality is good, I think it's the first step to improve and start winning games."

Sunderland have one of the youngest squads in the Championship. Credit: PA

With the summer transfer window in full flow, Le Bris also spoke about his recruitment plans for the next two months.

The Black Cats have one of the youngest squads in the Championship, something the 48-year-old stressed had encouraged him to join the club. But he did suggest he would like to see some more experience added to the ranks.

"Of course, the team is young but the two previous seasons even with young players 19, 20, 21, they have gained some experience," he said. "So I think it's useful for the next events.

"But also we are thinking about one or two more experienced players who know about the Championship. Who has high standards on the way of playing and the way of training and has the ability to pilot the team during games.

"It's very difficult but I am very confident also. I think with the quality of the organisation, we will have a good team in the end."

Le Bris believes Sunderland fans can act as a 12th player for his side. Credit: PA

Le Bris has already had a chance to meet some Sunderland fans, talking to supporters outside the club shop following this season's kit launch. He believes they will have an important role to play this season.

"It was great," he said. "I like the feeling of the fans because I think we can play with 12 players if they are with us and they understand the commitment, style of play, and desire to win.

"The possibility to meet fans and be close to them is very interesting and I hope they can enjoy the game."

Le Bris will not have to wait long to get a proper look at his players when they play both South Shields and Gateshead in their first pre-season friendlies on 13 July.

The Black Cats Championship season gets underway on 10 August as the club travels to Cardiff for the Frenchman's first competitive game in charge.

