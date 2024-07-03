Three boys have been arrested after a woman was allegedly stabbed in a suspected hate crime.

Armed police were called to Norton Road in Stockton shortly before 6pm on Tuesday 3 July after receiving reports of an assault.

Officers at the scene found the woman in her 20s with a deep wound to her leg. She was taken to hospital and is undergoing surgery.

Three boys, aged 16, 14 and 12, were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and taken to police custody for questioning.

The incident is being treated as a hate crime.

Cleveland Police are investigating and are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage is urged to call 101, quoting reference number 124844.

