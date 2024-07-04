General election day: What you need to know in the North East and North Yorkshire

People across the North East and North Yorkshire will be heading to the polls from 7am to 10pm. Credit: PA

Polling stations across the North East and North Yorkshire are open from 7am to 10pm on Thursday 4 July for the general election.

You will need to show a valid form of photo ID in order to vote in person. This includes a passport or driving licence.

This general election is being fought on new boundaries, which have made constituencies more equal in terms of population size.

The North East now has 27 seats:

  • Bishop Auckland

  • Blaydon and Consett

  • Blyth & Ashington

  • City of Durham

  • Cramlington & Killingworth

  • Darlington

  • Easington

  • Gateshead Central and Whickham

  • Hartlepool

  • Hexham

  • Houghton and Sunderland South

  • Jarrow and Gateshead East

  • Middlesbrough and Thornaby East

  • Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland

  • Newcastle Central and West

  • Newcastle East and Wallsend

  • Newcastle North

  • Newton Aycliffe and Spennymoor

  • North Durham

  • North Northumberland

  • Redcar

  • South Shields

  • Stockton North

  • Stockton West

  • Sunderland Central

  • Tynemouth

  • Washington and Gateshead SouthNorth Yorkshire has around eight-and-a-half constituencies:

  • Harrogate and Knaresborough

  • Richmond and Northallerton

  • Scarborough and Whitby

  • Skipton and Ripon

  • Thirsk and Malton

  • Selby

  • Wetherby and Easingwold (partly in West Yorkshire)

  • York Central

  • York Outer

