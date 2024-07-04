Polling stations across the North East and North Yorkshire are open from 7am to 10pm on Thursday 4 July for the general election.

You will need to show a valid form of photo ID in order to vote in person. This includes a passport or driving licence.



This general election is being fought on new boundaries, which have made constituencies more equal in terms of population size.

The North East now has 27 seats:

Bishop Auckland

Blaydon and Consett

Blyth & Ashington

City of Durham

Cramlington & Killingworth

Darlington

Easington

Gateshead Central and Whickham

Hartlepool

Hexham

Houghton and Sunderland South

Jarrow and Gateshead East

Middlesbrough and Thornaby East

Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland

Newcastle Central and West

Newcastle East and Wallsend

Newcastle North

Newton Aycliffe and Spennymoor

North Durham

North Northumberland

Redcar

South Shields

Stockton North

Stockton West

Sunderland Central

Tynemouth

Washington and Gateshead SouthNorth Yorkshire has around eight-and-a-half constituencies:

Harrogate and Knaresborough

Richmond and Northallerton

Scarborough and Whitby

Skipton and Ripon

Thirsk and Malton

Selby

Wetherby and Easingwold (partly in West Yorkshire)

York Central

York Outer

More information on the boundary review is available here.

