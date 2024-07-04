General election day: What you need to know in the North East and North Yorkshire
Polling stations across the North East and North Yorkshire are open from 7am to 10pm on Thursday 4 July for the general election.
You will need to show a valid form of photo ID in order to vote in person. This includes a passport or driving licence.
More information is available here.
This general election is being fought on new boundaries, which have made constituencies more equal in terms of population size.
The North East now has 27 seats:
Bishop Auckland
Blaydon and Consett
Blyth & Ashington
City of Durham
Cramlington & Killingworth
Darlington
Easington
Gateshead Central and Whickham
Hartlepool
Hexham
Houghton and Sunderland South
Jarrow and Gateshead East
Middlesbrough and Thornaby East
Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland
Newcastle Central and West
Newcastle East and Wallsend
Newcastle North
Newton Aycliffe and Spennymoor
North Durham
North Northumberland
Redcar
South Shields
Stockton North
Stockton West
Sunderland Central
Tynemouth
Washington and Gateshead SouthNorth Yorkshire has around eight-and-a-half constituencies:
Harrogate and Knaresborough
Richmond and Northallerton
Scarborough and Whitby
Skipton and Ripon
Thirsk and Malton
Selby
Wetherby and Easingwold (partly in West Yorkshire)
York Central
York Outer
More information on the boundary review is available here.
