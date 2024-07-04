Police have made an arrest as part of an investigation into the disappearance of a man in 22 years ago.

Robert Scott Clive, known as Scott, was last seen shortly after 11pm on 10 October 2002 in the Borough Road area of North Shields.

The then 30-year-old, originally from Stranraer, was reported missing by family members and after initial inquiries a murder investigation was launched. His body has never been found.

Since his disappearance, officers have reviewed hundreds of hours of CCTV and spoke to various witnesses as they looked to piece together some of his movements on the night he went missing.

However, after recently receiving new information, officers from Northumbria Police’s Major Investigation Team (MIT) arrested a 49-year-old man last week in connection with Mr Clive's disappearance.

He has since been released on police bail with inquiries ongoing.

Detective Inspector Mark Atherton, who is leading on the case, has now re-appealed for anybody with information regarding the disappearance to come forward.

“We have always kept an open mind as to the exact circumstances surrounding Scott’s disappearance and that remains the case,” Det Insp Atherton said.

“However, upon receiving new information in recent weeks, we took the decision to arrest a man and he was interviewed in police custody in relation to Scott’s disappearance.

“The key to this investigation could still be out there within the local community – and I am today urging anybody who has information about Scott’s movements that night to come forward.

“Scott’s family have had to live for the last 22 years not knowing what happened to him – and we hope to give them the closure they deserve, by finding out what exactly happened that night.

“Please, if you know anything, think of them and pass on any relevant information to us.”

Specialist officers are continuing to offer Scott’s family support as the investigation into his disappearance continues.

Scott’s mum, Patricia Clive, said: “I have four grandsons and the eldest has just turned 30 - the age Scott was when he went missing.

“We can’t help but make comparisons, he is living his life to the full and has everything we wished for Scott.

“We can’t bear this torment any longer - almost 22 years of us missing him and not knowing what happened, we need to lay it and Scott to rest.

“If you have any information please come forward, the family need closure so that we can mourn him and hopefully move forward.”

Tricia Clive is urging anyone with information about her son's disappearance to come forward. Credit: NCJ Media

What is known of Robert Scott Clive's disappearance?

Mr Clive moved to North Shields from Stranraer in Scotland 10 months before he vanished on 10 October 2002.

The labourer was living in a bedsit on Prudhoe Terrace and his mum previously told the Chronicle that he was loving life in the Tyneside town.

He remained close to his family in Scotland and would regularly speak to his mum on the phone, so when no-one heard from him for several days he was reported missing.

At first police treated Mr Clive as a missing person, but several weeks later a murder inquiry was launched.

Detectives made a number of public appeals for information, and released CCTV images of Scott captured hours before he vanished.

They said Mr Clive had been drinking in North Shields before going to a party.

The last known sighting ofMr Clive was when he was in the Customs House, accommodation for single people in Borough Road, North Shields, where he had been with several other people, on the night of 10 October.

Seven people were arrested in connection with his disappearance, but no-one was ever charged.

In 2008, Northumbria Police detectives carried out a major review of the case.

Police divers were sent into the Tyne in April that year after a new witness came forward saying they had seen a man matching his description by the edge of the river during the early hours of 11 October 2002.

However, no trace of his body was found.

A dedicated online portal has now been launched where anyone who knows anything about Scott's disappearance can pass information on to police.

Anyone with any information can get in touch here, by contacting Northumbria Police via social media or visiting the force website quoting reference NP-20240703-0398.

