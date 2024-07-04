Newcastle United have confirmed the appointment of Paul Mitchell as the club's new Sporting Director.

The 42-year-old replaces Dan Ashworth who has taken up a role with Manchester United after the two clubs reached a compensation agreement for his immediate release over the weekend.

Mitchell arrives after previous roles in scouting and club development at Southampton, Tottenham, RB Leipzig and Monaco. He has been linked with a host of clubs across Europe since his departure from the Ligue 1 side last year but it is Newcastle who have won the race for his signature.

"It's with immense pride that I accept the responsibility of being Newcastle United's new sporting director," he said. "I've seen the recent growth and ambition of the club. This, plus the amazing fan base, made the decision to join an easy one.

"I can’t wait to get started and help continue the organisation's growth and long-term competitiveness in all areas of elite football performance."

Mitchell, 42, played professionally with clubs including Wigan and MK Dons before his career was cut short by injury and he moved into off-field roles.

Paul Mitchell played for Wigan and MK Dons during his playing career. Credit: PA

He became chief scout at MK Dons before moving to Southampton in 2012. He followed manager Mauricio Pochettino to Tottenham in 2014, becoming their head of recruitment. His signings for the London club included Dele Alli and Son Heung-min.

He later joined the Red Bull group, spending time with Leipzig and New York before being appointed as Monaco sporting director in 2020.

Darren Eales, Newcastle United's CEO, said: "We are delighted to welcome Paul to Newcastle United. He brings a successful track record and wealth of experience to the club.

"His extensive and diverse experience in football leadership, cultural change and recruitment mean he is the ideal person to lead our sporting directorate.

"We look forward to working with Paul and supporting him in our pursuit of long-term, sustainable success."

