Police were called to an rave at the vacant Wet 'N' Wild building n North Shields.

Officers received a report on Wednesday night (3 July) of a disturbance at the disused premises on Rotary Way.

Videos on social media appear to show a group of people dancing - and playing on decks - as police arrive outside.

Three people who were arrested in connection with the incident have been released with no further action to be taken.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "Shortly after 9pm yesterday [Wednesday], we responded to a report of a disturbance at a disused premises on Rotary Way in North Shields.

"Officers attended and a small number of people had gathered to listen to music.

"Three men - aged 23, 32, and 33 - were interviewed in connection with the disturbance but have since been released with no further action to be taken."

