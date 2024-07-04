Police are investigating after an 11-year-old girl was hit by a car on Teesside.

The girl is reported to have been crossing Cawood Drive, close to the junction of Glendale Road, in Middlesbrough, at around 8.40am on Tuesday 2 July when she was struck by a silver Vauxhall Insignia.

She is said to have been hit on her left hand side causing her to fall onto the bonnet and then the ground.

The driver of the vehicle reportedly spoke to the girl to ask if she was okay but drove away before providing his details.

Cleveland Police are appealing for the driver to come forward.

PC Richard Davidson said: “We have been conducting numerous enquiries since the collision occurred to identify the driver of the vehicle and are appealing for him, or anyone who may know who he is, to come forward.

“We are also asking for anyone with information, CCTV or dash cam footage of the collision to please get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting 124660.

