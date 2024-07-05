General Election 2024: Who are the new MPs in the North East and North Yorkshire?
With Labour's landslide General Election win, millions of people across the country will now be represented by a different MP.
And even in seats that did not change colour, there are new names with the previous incumbents retiring or changing careers.
The picture was no different in the North East and North Yorkshire where there are 16 fresh faces.
ITV Tyne Tees has identified the region's new MPs and had a look at their backgrounds.
North Northumberland - David Smith, Labour
Mr Smith beat former Government minster Anne-Marie Treveylan in the region's most northerly seat.
He has degrees from Glasgow University and Trinity College Dublin and has spent most of his life working in the charity and housing sectors.
He is Christian and worked for the Bible Society and Tearfund. He has also formerly worked as a researcher in Parliament.
Hexham - Joe Morris, Labour
The Hexham seat turned red for the first time in its history as Mr Morris claimed victory.
He grew up in Hexham, attending the local schools, before going on to work in the steel industry.
He has also worked for four MPs, including Blyth and Ashington representative Ian Lavery, as well as roles at the BBC and in communications.
Cramlington and Killingworth - Emma Foody, Labour
Ms Foody claimed the newly established Cramlington and Killingworth seat by a majority of over 13,000.
She grew up in the constituency and worked for the North East Ambulance Service before moving to the Midlands.
She is married to the Labour MP for Nottingham North and Kimberley Alex Norris.
Gateshead Central and Whickham - Mark Ferguson, Labour
While the seat was held by Labour, Mr Ferguson enters Parliament for the first time after replacing veteran MP Ian Mearns.
He grew up in Gateshead and has previously worked as a journalist going on to edit the Labour List website.
He was also a trade unionist representative on the National Executive Committee of the Labour Party.
Bishop Auckland - Sam Rushworth, Labour
Mr Rushworth took back one of the 'Red Wall' seats Labour lost in the 2019 General Election, replacing Dehenna Davison in Bishop Auckland.
He grew up in Blackpool before studying at the University of Manchester. He has held roles in international development and trade union branches.
He has previously unsuccessfully contested Parliamentary seats in the North West and Midlands in 2015 and 2017.
North Durham - Luke Akehurst, Labour
Mr Akehurst has replaced the retiring Kevan Jones as the Labour MP for North Durham.
The 52-year-old grew up in the South East before studying at the University of Bristol.
Before his nomination for the North Durham seat, Mr Akehurst was the Director of the lobby group "We Believe in Israel" and served on Labour's National Executive Committee.
He was also a councillor in the London borough of Hackney between 2002 and 2014 and has unsuccessfully ran for Parliament on two occasions.
Sunderland Central - Lewis Atkinson, Labour
Sunderland Central is another seat to have a new MP despite being held by Labour with Mr Atkinson replacing the departing Julie Elliott.
He was born in South Shields and studied at the University of Birmingham.
He has spent most of his working career serving in the NHS, going on to serve on the management board of Newcastle Hospitals Foundation Trust.
Newton Aycliffe and Spennymoor - Alan Strickland, Labour
Mr Strickland was victorious in the new seat Newton Aycliffe and Spennymoor which is predominately made up from the former Sedgefield seat once held by Tony Blair.
Mr Strickland grew up in the Newton Aycliffe area and lives there with his family after a spell serving as a councillor in the London borough of Haringey.
Hartlepool - Jonathan Brash, Labour
The Hartlepool constituency has passed back into Labour's hands with Mr Brash after turning blue in a 2021 by-election while Boris Johnson was at the height of his popularity.
Mr Brash grew up in the town before studying at Newcastle University and Leeds Beckett.
He has worked as a teacher and served as a councillor in Hartlepool. He is also a company director at baby swimming school Waterbabies.
Darlington - Lola McEvoy, Labour
Another 'Red Wall' seat to go back Labour's way was the Darlington constituency won by Ms McEvoy.
She grew up in the North Road area of the town and went to school locally.
Ms McEvoy has worked as a community and trade union organiser, most recently representing the GMB Union.
She previously unsuccessfully stood in Penrith and The Border seat in the 2017 General Election.
Stockton North - Chris McDonald, Labour
Mr McDonald replaces the retiring Alex Cunningham as Labour's MP for Stockton North.
He grew up in County Durham and has spent most of his working life in the steel industry.
He most recently worked as a consultant for the Materials Processing Institute.
Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland - Luke Myer, Labour
Mr Myer is the new MP for Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland after beating incumbent Sir Simon Clarke by under 250 votes.
He was born in Middlesbrough and grew up in nearby Brotton in North Yorkshire.
He has worked as a researcher, teacher and has served on Redcar and Cleveland Council.
Redcar - Anna Turley, Labour
While technically a new MP as part of the 2024 intake, Ms Turley is a familiar face for Redcar residents.
She served as the MP for Redcar between 2015 and 2019 before being replaced by Jacob Young.
During her time away from Westminister, Ms Turley has helped run a local foodbank and served as chair of the North East Child Poverty Commission. She is also a school governor.
Scarborough and Whitby - Alison Hume, Labour
The seat turned red for the first time since 2005 after Ms Hume beat Conservative candidate Roberto Weeden-Sanz by over 5,000 votes.
She has had one of the more interesting routes into politics having started her working career as a television writer on a host of ITV and BBC shows.
A keen disability rights campaigner, Ms Hume has previously successfully stood in European and PCC elections. She was also unsuccessfully stood to be the Labour candidate for Rother Valley in the 2019 General Election.
Harrogate and Knaresborough - Tom Gordon, Labour
The only seat in the North East and North Yorkshire to fall to the Liberal Democrats was Harrogate and Knaresborough.
New MP Tom Gordon was born and raised in Yorkshire before studying at Newcastle University.
He now lives in Harrogate and works as a policy advisor in the charity sector. He has also worked as a researcher in the European Parliament and Westminister.
York Outer - Luke Charters, Labour
The region's most southerly seat also changed hands as Labour's Luke Charters became the York Outer MP.
He went to school in York before studying at Oxford. He worked for the Bank of England before becoming a regulator at the Financial Conduct Authority.
He unsuccessfully stood for the York Outer seat in the 2017 General Election, coming second to Julian Sturdy who he has now ousted.
There are also 18 MPs returning after serving in the last Parliament although some are representing different constituencies due to boundary changes. They are:
Blyth and Ashington - Ian Lavery, Labour
Tynemouth - Alan Campbell, Labour
Newcastle East and Wallsend - Mary Glindon, Labour
Newcastle North - Catherine McKinnell, Labour
Newcastle Central and West - Chi Onwurah, Labour
South Shields - Emma Lewell-Buck, Labour
Jarrow and Gateshead East - Kate Osborne, Labour
Blaydon and Consett - Liz Twist, Labour
City of Durham - Mary Foy, Labour
Washington and Gateshead South - Sharon Hodgson, Labour
Houghton and Sunderland South - Bridget Phillipson, Labour
Easington - Grahame Morris, Labour
Stockton West - Matt Vickers, Conservative
Middlesbrough and Thornaby East - Andy McDonald, Labour
Richmond and Northallerton - Rishi Sunak, Conservatives
Thirsk and Malton - Kevin Hollinrake, Conversatives
Skipton and Ripon - Julian Smith, Conservatives
York Central - Rachael Maskell, Labour
