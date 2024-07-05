Play Brightcove video

Helen Ford visited Northallerton to speak to residents about Rishi Sunak's departure as Prime Minister

In Northallerton Leisure Centre, Rishi Sunak conceded the 2024 General Election at around 4.45am on Friday.

The former Prime Minister held onto his seat in Richmond and Northallerton with a comfortable, albeit reduced, majority and admitted he was looking forward to spending more time at his North Yorkshire home with his family.

With Sir Keir Starmer now in Number 10, Mr Sunak's main role will now be to represent his constituency from the backbenches and on Friday the mood of residents was mixed.

"I didn't vote for him but I think as an MP he's been absolutely excellent even before he became Prime Minister," said one man in Northallerton town centre.

A woman said: "I think certain people have lost that faith but if he was to do more for the country then they would probably restart their faith in him."

"I think he'll be welcomed but not sure about sympathy, no," another woman added.

Rishi Sunak told This Morning he enjoys a pie from a Northallerton butcher before election night. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

One benefit of Mr Sunak spending more time at home is he will be able to enjoy more food from his favourite butcher.

In an interview with ITV's this morning ahead of polling day he admitted his election night tradition was enjoying a special pie from Kitson's Butcher on Northallerton High Street.

The shop's owner believes there will be plenty of well wishes for him throughout the town.

"I think people can see that as a personality he has great family values," explained Anthony Kitson. "When we all have disappointments we can all take it quite badly and be upset and yeah, there'll be a lot of sympathy for Rishi."

For now, all roads lead back to Yorkshire for Mr Sunak but there will be plenty of home comforts for him as he adapts to life away from Downing Street.

