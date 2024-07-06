Emergency services have cordoned off a house in Darlington in an ongoing incident.

Police and forensic officers have been seen working at a property on Geneva road.

The North East Ambulance Service has confirmed it was called to the scene on Friday 5 July, at around 10:46pm.

A spokesperson from the North East Ambulance Service has said, "We received a call at 22:46 on Friday 5 July to an incident at a private address on Geneva Road in Darlington.

"We sent five resources in total including a doctor and a specialist paramedic. Police also attended the scene."

The scene on Geneva road. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

ITV Tyne Tees has contacted Durham Police about the incident.

More to follow.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...