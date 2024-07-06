Police cordon off house in Darlington following an incident in the area
Emergency services have cordoned off a house in Darlington in an ongoing incident.
Police and forensic officers have been seen working at a property on Geneva road.
The North East Ambulance Service has confirmed it was called to the scene on Friday 5 July, at around 10:46pm.
A spokesperson from the North East Ambulance Service has said, "We received a call at 22:46 on Friday 5 July to an incident at a private address on Geneva Road in Darlington.
"We sent five resources in total including a doctor and a specialist paramedic. Police also attended the scene."
ITV Tyne Tees has contacted Durham Police about the incident.
More to follow.
