A open-air museum in County Durham has opened up new additions to its 1950s town.

A cinema, toy shop, electrical shop and a record store now feature at Beamish, The Living Museum of the North.

Visitors were encouraged to attend the opening event, which was held on Saturday 6 July.

Communities who were involved in the project took part in the opening celebrations, which included a grand parade.

Rhiannon Hiles, Beamish’s Chief Executive, said: “Today marks an important and exciting moment for the museum, and it means so much to us to hear from visitors how much they love these new 1950s and Georgian additions.

The exhibits in the 1950s town were part of the Remaking Beamish project, which is the biggest capital development in the County Durham museum’s history.

They follow the recent opening of the Georgian Drovers Tavern and pottery, and the museum will also be opening two Georgian-themed self-catering cottages this year, which will see visitors being able to stay overnight for the first time.

“The Remaking Beamish project overall has involved over 44,000 community members and school children, more than 22,000 people living with dementia and their families and carers taking part in health and wellbeing activities, and over 35,000 hours have been contributed by volunteers.

“The museum, which welcomed over 800,000 visitors last year, is committed to building on our work with communities and the people of the North East, as an anchor cultural institution in the region, working with partners to help highlight the region as a magnificent place to visit, live and work in," Ms Hiles said.

What are the new 1950s town exhibits?

A recreation of the Grand cinema, from Ryhope, in Sunderland.

A toy shop named after Romer Parrish in Middlesbrough.

A Reece Ltd Radio and Electrical Services electrical and record shop

STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) learning space.

A milk bar for refreshments.

The replicated Grand cinema was opened by Bill Mather - who was a trainee projectionist at the Grand in the 1950s - and Gary Hepple, who donated the cinema to the museum.

While at the cinema, visitors can watch Pathé News, adverts and films.

Bill - who went on to have a 53-year career managing and owning cinemas - shared his memories of what the Grand was like in the 1950s.

“Being permitted to voice my love of this wonderful building, so lovingly, recreated at Beamish and having started my ‘over half a century’ in the cinema business at the Grand cinema and seeing the end product is not unlike, to coin a phrase, being the mighty ‘Wizard of Oz’ sitting in my seat, and looking back some almost 10 years working with the Beamish team, and seeing and remembering all those staff from the 50s, who helped make it ‘a night of dreams at the pictures’," he said.

Bill Mather, trainee projectionist at the Grand cinema in the 1950s. Credit: Beamish Museum

The toy shop was opened by Brian Parrish, the son of Romer Parrish - after whose popular shop in Middlesbrough the 1950s toy shop is named.

Visitors can hear the story of Romer Parrish and his shop, as well as 1950s life in Middlesbrough.

People will be able to see toys from Beamish’s collection and a dolls’ hospital, as well as purchase 1950s-style toys and games.

Brian said: “In 1933, my father Romer resigned from the family department store in Newcastle to make his own mark in life.

"He set off walking from Newcastle with his dog, ending up in Middlesbrough where he settled and bought his first shop at 79 Linthorpe Road setting up a Fireside Lending Library, lending books out at sixpence a time.

"He then expanded into newspapers and cigarettes. While living above the shop he met and married Joan and started a family."

The 1950s toy shop includes a dolls hospital. Credit: Beamish Museum

The Reece Ltd Radio and Electrical Services electrical and record shop is named after the North East engineer Alan Reece, founder of the Reece Foundation.

In the showroom, visitors can browse the latest 1950s appliances, while in the record shop they can discover popular hits from the day and hear tunes in the listening booths.

The museum’s education teams will also use this space for school visits - with hopes to inspire the engineers of the future.

Simon Gilroy, Trustee of The Reece Foundation, said: “We are confident that young learners and visitors will delight in exploring the 1950s appliances and records, and in participating in activities led by the museum’s Learning Team.

"The emphasis on enhancing STEM education through this engaging and sustainable development exemplifies our aim to support the long-term prosperity of the North East by promoting engineering, manufacturing, and environmental initiatives."

The 1950s record store. Credit: Beamish Museum

The new exhibits also include a milk bar, where visitors can purchase 1950s-style refreshments including flavoured milk and choc ices.

The Remaking Beamish project is supported by an £11.8million grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

