Two people have been charged with murder following the death of a 14-year-old girl in Darlington.

Police and paramedics were called to an address in Geneva Road on Friday 5 July, shortly after 11pm.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene, Durham Police have said.

Detective Superintendent Craig Rudd, Senior Investigating Officer, said: “This incident has resulted in the tragic death of a young girl, and our thoughts are with her family and friends.

“I would like to thank the local community for their patience and co-operation while investigative work is still being carried out at the scene, and to reassure residents that we be

Police had cordoned off an area on Geneva road on Saturday during police inquiries. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

lieve this to be an isolated incident.”

Two people have been charged with murder.

They will appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on Monday 8 July.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...