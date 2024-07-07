Two people have died following a collision in Rushyford, in County Durham.

Emergency services were called to reports of a crash on Middridge Road, near to the Rushyford roundabout, shortly before noon on Friday 5 July.

A spokesperson from Durham Police has said: "One male was pronounced dead at the scene, and a second was taken to hospital but succumbed to his injuries shortly after.

"Both males are believed to have been travelling on the same motorcycle.

"Their families have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers."

Officers added that no one else had been injured in the incident.

The crash on Friday left Middridge Road, and part of the A689, closed for several hours - but both had reopened by the evening.

