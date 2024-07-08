The first person to sail solo around the world in both directions is heading back out to sea on an adventure to the Arctic - at the age of 82 and while undergoing treatment for cancer.

David Scott Cowper was waved off by a big crowd at North Shields Marina on Monday (8 July) as he set sail on the 20,000 mile voyage.

The challenge, raising money for patient care charity Daft as a Brush, is being taken on alongside shipmate Suzannah Broome and will see the pair travel through the Northwest Passage, which connects the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans.

Buoyed by the good weather, David told ITV Tyne Tees he hoped for more but warned the journey would likely be treacherous as it takes in some of the world's choppiest waters.

David Scott Cowper hoped the challenge would help raise money for patient care charity Daft as a Brush. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

"We hope we might have plenty of days like this - bright, sunny morning, very light winds," he said.

"But I expect we will encounter gales and storms en route. This is going to be a hard voyage, it's no easy task."

Despite the challenges the duo could face, David is a highly experienced sailor and believes this will serve to keep them safe.

"When you consider I've done six circumnavigations around the world - and the capes I've been around - I've been down to Antarctica three times, through the Northwest Passage eight times, so I have a reasonable amount of experience," he said.

David has sailed through the North West passage eight times before. Credit: David Scott Cowper

David initially intended to set off in July last year but his cancer diagnosis meant the trip was put on hold.

While receiving treatment at Newcastle's Freeman Hospital he became familiar with the work of Daft as a Brush.

He now hopes to raise funds through the challenge to raise money for new cancer patient ambulances for the charity.

"It is all about cancer patient care and transport," said ship-mate Suzannah. "Transporting them to and from the hospital for their treatment. And what are we doing? Transporting ourselves through the North West passage. So I think it's very apt."

The pair are due back at the end of October when David will undergo further cancer treatment.

