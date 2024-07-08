Flowers and balloons have been left at the scene of a motorbike crash which left two people dead.

Emergency services were called to the collision on Middridge Road, near the Rushyford roundabout, in County Durham, shortly before noon on Friday 5 July.

One male died at the scene while the other died from his injuries in hospital.

Police said it was believed the pair were travelling on the same motorcycle at the time of the incident. No one else is believed to have been injured.

The victims' families have since been informed and are now being supported by specialist Durham Constabulary police officers.

Handwritten notes, flowers and stuffed toys were left at the scene. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

In the days following the crash, tributes have been left at the scene, with balloons and flowers being tied to trees and lampposts.

Handwritten notes have also been left. One read: "Rest easy my lads. You will be the biggest misses. God took youse far to soon. Fly high..."

Another note read: "Rest in peace boys. Yous will truly be missed. Never thought we have to say this for a lot of years. Till we meet again. Gone but never forgotten."

Durham Constabulary has also issued an appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dashcam footage of what happened to come forward.

They are asked to contact Durham Constabulary Serious Collision Investigation Unit via sciu@durham.police.uk or on 101, quoting incident number 144 of 5 July.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...