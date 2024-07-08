A man and woman have appeared in court charged with the murder of their 14-year-old "daughter".

Simon Vickers, 49, and Sarah Hall, 44, are accused of the fatal stabbing of Scarlett Vickers at their home in Darlington on Friday 5 July.

The pair, of Geneva Road, appeared before magistrates in Newton Aycliffe on Monday where they were not asked to enter any pleas.

Sarah Kemp, prosecuting, said an incident took place at the "back end of last week" at their home address in which Scarlett, described as their "daughter" suffered one knife wound to her chest.

Georgia Snowdon, representing Hall, said her client was "absolutely distraught".

Both Hall and Vickers were remanded in custody.

They are next due before Teesside Crown Court on 5 August.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...