Police have named the two teenagers who died after a motorbike crash in County Durham.

Wayne Hodgson, 18, and Bobby Grimes, 13, were travelling on the same motorcycle when it was involved in a collision with a car on Middridge Road, near the Rushyford roundabout, shortly before noon on Friday 5 July.

No one else was injured in the incident.

The families of the two victims have paid tribute to them.

Wayne was described as a loving son, brother, nephew and uncle.

In a statement, his family said: “Wayne, you have left a massive hole in our hearts and lives.

“You are going to be missed for forever and a day. We love you always, our baby Wayne”.

Tributes to the pair were left at the scene. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

They added their thanks to members of the public and the emergency services who came to their aid at the scene.

In a tribute to Bobby, his family said: “Bobby was a greatly-loved son, brother, nephew, cousin, grandson.

“He was a cheeky boy who loved to say ‘wise man’. He will never be forgotten and missed forever”.

They added that they particularly wished to thank the member of the public who gave Bobby first aid at the scene, saying: “He is a hero in our eyes”.

Durham Constabulary said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the crash but are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Investigators would particularly like to hear from anyone who saw or has dashcam footage of the motorcycle being driven between Ferryhill and Middridge in the minutes before the collision.

Anyone with any information relating to the incident is asked to contact Durham Constabulary Serious Collision Investigation Unit via sciu@durham.police.uk or on 101, quoting incident number 144 of 5 July.

