A car became submerged after rolling into the North Sea in Northumberland.

The Coastguard received a call just before 3.15pm on Sunday 7 July, reporting that a vehicle, believed to be a Range Rover, had been caught out by the tide on Blyth South Beach, in Blyth.

Police were also called to the scene after being told that the car had "rolled into the sea".

Rescue teams from Blyth and Newbiggin attended the beach, along with officers. They found that the occupants had already left the vehicle and were safe.

The Coastguard remained at the scene on Sunday afternoon to recover the vehicle.

Access to the beach was reportedly blocked while the emergency services dealt with the incident.

Rescue teams on the beach where the Range Rover became stranded. Credit: NCJ Media

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard told Chronicle Live: "HM Coastguard received a request for assistance from the police just before 3.15pm [on Sunday], after they received a call reporting a car had been caught out by the tide at Blyth.

"Blyth and Newbiggin coastguard rescue teams were sent to ensure no one was in the vehicle and the safety of those on scene. The occupants were not in the vehicle and are safe and well.

"An attempt to recover the vehicle will happen once the tide recedes and it is safe to do so. Police and coastguard are still on scene."

Northumbria Police confirmed the incident was an accident.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Shortly after 3pm [on Sunday] we received a report that a car that had rolled into the sea on Blyth Beach, Northumberland.“Emergency services attended the scene. Thankfully nobody was inside the vehicle or injured.

"The incident was confirmed as an accident and left in the hands of the Coastguard."

