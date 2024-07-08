The school of a 14-year-old girl who was allegedly murdered have paid tribute to her.

Scarlett Vickers was pronounced dead at an address on Geneva Road in Darlington on Friday 5 July, shortly after 11pm.

She was a pupil at Haughton Academy in Darlington, and the school's principal has paid tribute to her as they look to support her fellow pupils.

Su Gill said: “Scarlett was a lovely girl with a great sense of humour. She was always immaculately turned out, respectful and polite. A very friendly girl, she was popular with her friends and will be greatly missed by the school community.

“The staff and students at Haughton Academy and the Education Village Academy Trust are extremely saddened by the news and would like to pass on our thoughts to everyone affected by this tragedy.

"The Trust is working hard to support pupils and staff through this very difficult time.”

Tributes were left outside the house on Geneva Road on Monday. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Scarlett's parents Simon Vickers, 49, and Sarah Hall, 44, both of Geneva Road, have been charged with her murder.

Both appeared before magistrates in Newton Aycliffe on Monday where they were not asked to enter any pleas, speaking only to confirm their address and date of birth.

They are next due before Teesside Crown Court on 5 August.

