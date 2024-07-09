Tees Valley Mayor Lord Ben Houchen has described his first meeting with Sir Keir Starmer as "really positive" with the pair committing to a constructive relationship.

The new Prime Minister held a meeting with all of the 11 regional metro mayors on Tuesday morning for the first time since his election win.

Lord Houchen is the only non-Labour mayor in the country - leading to questions about how their relationship would play out.

The pair spoke privately in Downing Street for around 15 minutes ahead of the wider meeting where they committed to working together to progress their mutual interests.

Keir Starmer and Ben Houchen spoke privately ahead of the wider meeting involving the regional mayors. Credit: PA

"It was a first meeting, I have never met the Prime Minister before, but it was a really positive one and I hope to build on that relationship," Lord Houchen told ITV News after the meeting.

"Keir Starmer was kind enough to give me some of his time on a one-to-one basis before the meeting started.

"He was keen to reiterate that he wanted to work with me to deliver on my plans and he is keen to get on with the job.

"He was keen to say that he wasn't going to put the party first, and if that meant working with me to be able to get things done then that's great.

"I've said for the last 7 years: I'll work with anybody that wants to get things done for my local area and hopefully it's the start of a positive relationship where we can continue to deliver for the people of Teesside, Darlington and Hartlepool."

Ben Houchen joined the other mayors in posing for a selfie outside Downing Street. Credit: ITV News

Lord Houchen posed alongside the other mayors for a selfie outside the doors of Number 10 after the meeting concluded. However, he did not join them for later meetings in London.

The Prime Minister has said there will be more meetings like today's in a formal 'council for regions and nations'. They will be held across the country potentially meaning shorter travels for those based in the North East.

Lord Houchen will have to get used to being the sole Conservative representative but he does not appear to be phased by the task.

"It was fine," he said. "I'm used to being the only Conservative in the room being the mayor for the Tees Valley. It was great to be with the mayors."

