A man has admitted being in charge of two XL bullies which attacked a family pet and left a child injured on a North East beach.

Husky Naevia was being walked on Redcar beach in February last year when she was attacked by two XL bullies which her owner said had no lead or collars on them.

The four-year-old Husky was left with extensive injuries, costing thousands of pounds in vets' bills and prompting people from around the world to donate money to help cover the fees.

Naevia the husky was left with extensive injuries after the attack. Credit: Marie Hey

John Pickering, 50, of Eastwood Road, in Middlesbrough, was charged with being in charge of two dogs that were dangerously out of control.

He pleaded guilty to the charges at Teesside Crown Court on Wednesday 10 July and will be sentenced on 30 August.

Police also charged Nicole Banks, 38 from Middlesbrough, with being in charge of two dogs that were dangerously out of control. However, the prosecution entered no evidence against Ms Banks who walked free from court on Wednesday.

