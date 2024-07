A mother who has been jointly charged with murdering her teenage daughter has been granted bail.

Scarlett Vickers, 14, was allegedly stabbed in the family home in Geneva Road, Darlington, on Friday.

Her parents Simon Vickers, 49, and Sarah Hall, 44, have both been charged with her murder.

Hall appeared at Teesside Crown Court via a video link from prison on Wednesday 10 July and an application was made for her to be given bail.

Mr Justice Jacobs granted the application, with certain conditions, including that she stay with a family member and abide by a curfew.

No application was made on behalf of Vickers.

A pre-trial hearing has been scheduled for 5 August at the same court, with a trial date provisionally set for 14 January.

Scarlett was a pupil at Haughton Academy in Darlington.

In a tribute, the school said: “She was always immaculately turned out, respectful and polite.

“A very friendly girl with a great sense of humour, she was popular with her friends and will be greatly missed by everyone at school.

“Staff and pupils at Haughton Academy and the Education Village Academy Trust are extremely saddened by the news and we would like to pass on our thoughts to everyone affected by this tragedy.

“The trust is working hard to support pupils and staff through this very difficult time.”

